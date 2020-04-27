Free Music Friday: Cole Whittlesey

You may not have heard the name Cole Whittlesey in the realm of the Texas music scene, but it won't be that way for long.

Whittlesey is among the hardest workers in the industry and despite social distancing, he continues to find new ways to build his image and his brand.

He joined First News at Four for our Free Music Friday benefiting the Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley and performed his original song "Glasses."

Whittlesey mixes his unique soft-spoken vocals with years of expertise and ingenuity on the guitar.

As a writer, his lyrics evoke the thoughtfulness of a Woody Guthrie and the simplicity, yet poetic beauty, of a Willie Nelson.

Whittlesey's unplugged performance on First News at Four is just one example of his wide array of talents. His work ethic and dedication to the craft ensure that his rise to stardom is not a mater of if, but when.

Listen to his performance in the player above.

Check out his new single “New Thing” on all platforms now!

You can find links to his social media and complete discography in the related links section.