Corey Kilgannon performed the song, 'The Oasis' for Free Music Friday.

Corey Kilgannon is performing at Lupa's Coffee on October 4th with special guest Hallow Bones sharing the music from his new album, 'As Above, So Below'.

The show starts at 7:00 PM and tickets are $10.

More about Corey Kilgannon:

As Kilgannon weaves between the facets of every human emotion, his words are meant to bring everyone together as he invites listeners to "Come down to the oasis, never be alone".

Featured among heavy-weights of the folk music scene in three of Spotify's Acoustic playlists, Kilgannon boasts over 350,000 monthly listeners. The therapeutic process behind each song is clear as his rich, yet conversational voice soars over lyrics set against a backdrop of acoustic and atmospheric textures. The emerging indie-folk artist has built up a considerable fanbase in cities across the country becoming known for radically stripped-down sets under bridges to room-quieting performances in packed out venues.