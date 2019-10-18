Free Music Friday: Emily Cole

Emily Cole was on Free Music Friday to sing her song, 'Karma'.

Emily has a show Saturday night at Thoreau Woods Coffeehouse, in Huntsville.

It's a songwriters' night and she will open for duo, Mike and Amy Aiken. Emily performs at 7:00.

Emily Cole recently attended the Josie Music Awards held at Dollywood Celebrity Theater in Pigeon Forge, TN. She was awarded Pop/Contemporary Vocalist of The Year!

New music coming very soon! She has plans to release an EP early January 2020, with a tour to follow in mid-January.