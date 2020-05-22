Free Music Friday: Ezra Vancil

When Brazos Valley needed help, musician Ezra Vancil answered the call.

Vancil joined First News at Four to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank as part of KBTX's virtual Free Music Friday.

Vancil hails from Dallas, where he has written and recorded in the rock, pop, and experimental genres.

Now, Vancil says he's "found a sense of permanent belonging and connection within the community of Americana artists."

His life experiences shared in song can be serious and contemplative, touching on themes of addiction, depression, and divorce. Vancil says he chronicles his escape from darkness with expressions of hope and love of life.

See the video player above for Ezra Vancil's Free Music Friday performance.

You can join his mailing list for details on his upcoming album.

Visit his YouTube page to check out his newest music videos.

