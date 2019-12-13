Free Music Friday: Grace Spaulding

Grace Spaulding is a 19 year old singer/songwriter & musician out of Huntsville who travels Texas playing her music.

She says she's been a performer for a long as she can remember and just loves music.

Grace hopes to take the Texas country music scene by storm with a unique brand of vocals and thoughtful guitar playing.

Grace will be releasing her debut album in the coming months.

You can check her out at The Big E-Z Crawfish & Oyster Bar December 14 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

