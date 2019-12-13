Free Music Friday: Grace Spaulding

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - Grace Spaulding is a 19 year old singer/songwriter & musician out of Huntsville who travels Texas playing her music.
She says she's been a performer for a long as she can remember and just loves music.
Grace hopes to take the Texas country music scene by storm with a unique brand of vocals and thoughtful guitar playing.
Grace will be releasing her debut album in the coming months.
You can check her out at The Big E-Z Crawfish & Oyster Bar December 14 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.
You can find all of her original content on her social media below:
Facebook: @msgracespaulding
Twitter: @Gspauldingmusic
Instagram: gracespauldingmusic
Watch the full interview and her live performance of her original song "Nowhere All Along" in the player above.