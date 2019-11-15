Free Music Friday: Grifters & Shills

Grifters & Shills is a married duo band made up of John and Rebecca Stoll, native Texans who met in a rock/blues jam band in 2008 and soon realized their potential as a team.

A local and statewide favorite, this band is further cultivating a following nationwide by signing with a record label out of South Carolina, Spectra Music Group.

Grifters & Shills’ new album, “Pretty Little Secrets” will be celebrated at an album release party in Bryan. Everyone is invited.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m.

WHERE: 5 Knocks Speakeasy below Downtown Elixir and Spirits Co. at 120 S. Main Street, Bryan

