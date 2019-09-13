Free Music Friday: Heather Victorino

Heather Victorino played her song, "Liar, Liar" during a performance on Free Music Friday on First News at Four.

She will be playing at the Canteen at Cavalry Court in College Station starting at 8:00 p.m. The show is free.

About the artist:

Heather Victorino was recently nominated for 5, Josie Music Awards. She will be attending the award show on September 21st in Nashville, TN. She was nominated for entertainer of the year, artist of the year, female vocalist of the year and album of the year. The awards will be held in the celebrity theater at Dollywood!

She will also be moving to Nashville TN at the end of October for some exciting new music opportunities that she will announce very soon!

