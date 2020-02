Jack Nelson appeared on KBTX’s Free Music Friday on Feb. 21, 2020.

Nelson is a U.S. Navy veteran and Texas country songwriter/performer.

Nelson is performing at Smitty K’s on Highway 30 in Brazos County on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

See the video player above for a live preview of Nelson’s new music set to hit all the top music platforms soon.

See the related links to follow Jack Nelson on social media for updates on his work and touring schedule.