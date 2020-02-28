Free Music Friday: Jamie Weston

Jamie Weston jokes that he let his mom down by becoming a full-time musician, but he sure didn't disappoint us.

A mix of classic and modern country, Weston's powerful vocals, masterful guitar, and vibrant energy combine to deliver a unique performance you won't want to miss.

"Stop Loving Me" is the debut single on Weston's upcoming album and he gives us an exclusive performance of the song.

There will be an album release party on Apr. 18 at Southerns in College Station but you can catch him Friday at 8:30 pm at the same venue. Doors open at 7 pm.

For more on Weston, check out his website and social media in the related links.

Watch the full interview and performance in the player above.