Free Music Friday: Joey McGee

Singer-songwriter Joey McGee makes music infused with the energy of his native New Orleans, informed by his experiences working and living in Pittsburgh and inspired by the Brazos Valley vistas of his current home in Bryan.

Joey joined First News at Four as our Free Music Friday to play his original song "Alethea."

He's a "Southern, Creole-Cajun musician working through my hang-ups and trying to make the world a better place along the way." His presence fills a room and his musicianship is second to none.

You can see Joey playing tonight at Blackwater Draw in Bryan at 7 p.m.

Watch the full performance in the player above.

Follow Joey on social media in the related links section.