Free Music Friday: Julia Hatfield

Julia Hatfield made a welcome return to Free Music Friday on First News at Four.

She has a new album coming out in October, and sang a beautiful cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down".

Hatfield is playing tonight (Friday) at Cavalry Court from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

More about Julia:

Her personality is a big as her legendary family — the Hatfields, as in the ones that the McCoys weren't particularly fond of. When you meet Julia, you'll quickly come to know her love for her craft, but that is only second to her love for people. She's an old soul with a youthful spirit, and her ability to connect with an audience is undeniable. Between her retro vibe and one of a kind talent, Julia isn't just an artist to watch out for — she's one to be rooting for.

