Free Music Friday: Lady Starbeast

Lady Starbeast joins First News at Four as a part of our Free Music Friday benefit concert series.

The Austin-based duo of Ilana and Marc Martel form Lady Starbeast. Their sound is unconventional and finds itself straddled across a variety of genres.

Self-defined as "dark pop," Ilana's radiant vocals backed by Marc's creatively simple instrumentation creates a hauntingly beautiful style.

Ilana's writing is exceptionally poetic and provocatively thoughtful while refraining from becoming overly lyrical. Her lyrics contemplate the subtle intricacies of mental health and the human condition at large.

Meanwhile, Marc creates a wonderfully accessible musical canvas for Ilana through his seemingly effortless electro-pop backing. His rhythmically catchy creations seamlessly combined with Ilana's dark and mysterious voice.

Their third single, Acid Rain, was released on November 17, 2019 and their self-titled debut EP will arrive mid 2020.

