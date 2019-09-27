Free Music Friday: Morgan Ashley

Morgan Ashley returned to Free Music Friday to perform her song 'Wild Card'.

She has a new EP coming out and is playing at The Canteen at Cavalry Court in College Station.

More about Morgan Ashley:

Morgan Ashley has been pursuing music professionally for 5 1/2 years. With a debut self-titled EP, a full-length album 'Karma" and a brand new EP titled Wild Card.

Morgan plays over 150+ dates a year all over Texas and beyond. Her first and second singles to radio 'Your Girl' and 'Bad Boy Chaser' reached the Top 40 and the third 'Come Find Me' is currently in the Top 30 and climbing.

She was nominated for New Female Vocalist of the Year with the Texas Regional Radio Awards and performed in the Future Faces of Texas Country Show