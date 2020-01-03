Free Music Friday: Morgan Ashley

Morgan Ashley joins First News at Four for our first Free Music Friday of the year.

Ashley currently plays over 150 shows per year at venues all over the state of Texas.

She has gotten to share the stage for artists such as Jon Wolfe, Mike Ryan, Bri Bagwell, John Baumann, Erick Willis and more!

She's performing her new single "Wild Card."

You can catch her this weekend in College Station at the Canteen at Cavalry court on Saturday at 7 P.M.

You can also follow her on social media by going to her website in the related links section.