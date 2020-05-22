Free Music Friday: Of Sea and Stone

Of Sea and Stone joins us to help fundraise for the Brazos Valley Food Bank in our virtual Free Music Friday benefit concert series.

They play their original song, "The Day Before Everything."

Of Sea and Stone is an emerging Americana duo known for their polished vocal harmonies and intimate songwriting.

The duo consists of Luke Dierker and Morgan Dierker, who met in January 2014 through the popular dating app Tinder.

The two quickly discovered their natural vocal chemistry and began writing together in Morgan's hometown of Columbia, MO. The following week, the two performed their first show at Gunter Hans, a small German café in Columbia. After a few years of regularly performing in Columbia, the two got married and moved to Austin, TX.

In October 2016, Of Sea and Stone began recording their debut album at Dark Horse Recording in Franklin, TN.

In writing the album, the married duo resolved to show every side of love; the good, the bad, and the ugly. That's on display throughout their performance as their pitch-perfect melodies and harmonies combine to weave a moving story about... you guessed it: love.

Check out their social media, website, and music streaming in the related links section.

