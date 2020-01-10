Free Music Friday: Oliver Penn

For Free Music Friday, we invited the exciting Oliver Penn to our studio for a little music to get your weekend going.

Soulful and sweet. Gritty and biting. Oliver Penn does it all.

Born and raised in Providence, Rhode Island, Penn taught himself to play drums and guitar.

He moved down to the Houston area when he was in high school where the Texas music scene introduced him to his first love: the blues.

Together with Greg Jr. Brown on drums, and Jake Shaffer McDonald on bass, the group rocked us into the weekend with their original song, "I Found You."

You can catch Penn live in Bryan at the 3rd Floor Cantina on Feb. 7 and Mar. 10.

You can find Oliver Penn on social media in the related links section.

Check out the full interview in the player above.