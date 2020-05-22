Free Music Friday: Remy Reilly

Remy Reilly joins us on First News at Four during our virtual Free Music Friday benefit concert series to help fundraise for the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Remy plays her original song "Avalanche."

At only 16 years old, Dallas native Reilly is not only a singer and songwriter with a voice mature beyond her age, but she also plays the drums and piano.

An up-and-comer, it's not a matter of if she'll gain recognition on a national and international level, but when.

Reilly's powerful vocals combined with her precise instrumental skills and dedication to her craft are all signs that point toward a very bright future.

When asked on a whim to participate in our benefit concert series, she dropped everything to pour her heart into a show-stopping performance.

Watch her full performance in the player above.

