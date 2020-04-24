Free Music Friday: Roo & the Preacher Dad

Ruthie and Dan De Leon are a father-daughter team that has enjoyed playing music together while social distancing at home.

The senior De Leon is the head pastor at Friends Congregational Church in College Station, and coupled with Ruthie’s nickname, “Roo & the Preacher Dad” was formed.

Check out Roo & the Preacher Dad’s performance of the late great John Prine’s “Angel from Montgomery” on Free Music Friday in the video player above.

Follow the band on Facebook

and Instagram where you can catch live performances most Sundays at 3 p.m.

Also, Roo & the Preacher Dad are launching a podcast. From the website: "A pre-teen PK (pastor's kid) and her dad share conversations and music." Learn more here.

Finally, everyone is welcome to join Pastor De Leon at Friends Congregational Church services Sundays at 11 a.m.—online only for now on Friends UCC’s Facebook page and website.

