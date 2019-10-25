Free Music Friday: Texas Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers has released nine albums and often plays with local band HiFi.

On Free Music Friday, the artist who now goes by "Texas Tim Rogers" is playing solo, doing what he loves: his original work.

See the video player above for Rogers' performance of "My Private Garden," a song he wrote about his peaceful backyard.

Texas Tim Rogers is available for booking. You can reach him at timothyr979@yahoo.com or 979-571-0281.

