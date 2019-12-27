Free Music Friday: The Briars

The Briars joined First News at Four for the 9th day of our 12 bands of Christmas and our Free Music Friday.

The three-piece band is a soulful and folky mix of originality.

The band played their original song "Christmas Time In Texas."

Lead singer Steve Idlett says he wrote the song on Christmas Eve 2018 but was only able to play it once before the Christmas season ended.

You can find all of the band's music on iTunes or Spotify.

You can also find them on social media using the handle @thebriarsmusic across all platforms.