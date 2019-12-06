Free Music Friday: The Jacob Austin Band

This week's Free Music Friday guest is the Jacob Austin Band.

The eponymous lead singer is joined by his mother and father to create a soulful bluegrass sound.

The band is working on their third album and hope to have it ready for release sometime in 2020.

The group is bookable in the Bryan-College Station area and surrounding communities.

The Jacob Austin Band tours the Midwest about five months each year playing churches, retirement communities, festivals, among other shows.

Listen to the live performance in the player above.