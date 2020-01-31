Free Music Friday: Trey Yenger

Trey Yenger joins First News at Four with his unique blend of bold and boisterous vocals mixed with his original brand of soul and wit.

In May of 2019, Yenger left his day job and made music his full-time gig.

His friendly demeanor, quirky humor and charm engage and enthrall audiences young and old.

Yenger is currently in the recording studio working on an upcoming album with a release date slated for September of this year.

But you can still catch him playing around town including Friday, Jan. 31 from 8:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. at The Kenney Store in Kenney.

Listen to his full interview and performance in the player above.

