Free document shredding available on Wednesday in College Station

If you have personal documents and records that need to be destroyed for free then you'll want to go to the Community Shred Day event on Wednesday at FedStar Credit Union in College Station.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. residents can drive through and drop off anything that needs to be shredded by professionals on-site.

The documents to be shredded will be placed in secure bins.

This will happen in the parking lot at 701 Harvey Road.

There is a maximum of 3 copy paper sized boxes that will be accepted by individuals only. No business shredding is permitted.

The free event is sponsored in part by Embassy Records Management and Storage.

"It is our way that we give back to our community as community members come out for this," says Mary Beth Borroni with FedStar Credit Union. "It's a great way to eliminate all of your personal documents that you no longer need."