Free emergency disaster training offered by the Salvation Army

When a disaster strikes in the region, the question becomes “How can I help?”

The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station is making the answer simple: free Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) training that will certify you to help in disaster zones.

"Emergency disasters can happen anywhere, at any time, any day of the week, and every disaster creates its own unique circumstances and special needs,” states a Salvation Army press release. “The Salvation Army disaster relief efforts focus on seven core services; training, food service, emotional and spiritual care, emergency communications, disaster social services, donations management, and recovery.”

The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station is offering training on September 6 and 7, 2019 at its 2506 Cavitt Avenue location in Bryan for anyone that wants to learn more about emergency response and has an interest in being on its EDS team.

ServSafe: Food Handler Course

September 6

Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Disaster Food Service and Canteen Operations Course

September 7

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

If you would like to register for the free EDS courses, click here.

