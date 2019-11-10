Free fire safety demonstration planned Tuesday in College Station

A free event scheduled for this week will help demonstrate the importance of educating our community on fire safety and procedures at apartment buildings.

The College Station Fire Department, Park West Life, and the Bryan/College Station Apartment Association are hosting "BURN: Fire, Food, and Fun" on Tuesday, November 10, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Lot 58 on Penberthy Boulevard near George Bush Drive in College Station.

College Station firefighters will give a brief presentation on how property managers and owners can prevent fires.

Participants will be able to extinguish live fires, and there will be food, handouts, and door prizes.

Click here for more details.