Free local Family Health Fair set for Saturday

Students from all over the Texas A&M campus will come together to provide a Holistic Health Fair free for the public.

This event will provide free health education, screenings, flu shots, and interactive activities for kids. For more information click here.

CONTACT for FREE Flu Shot:

Max@txreachproject.org

(832) 622 4718

The REACH Project, in partnership with the Rangel School of Pharmacy Class of 2022 RHI Student Organization, and the Brazos County Health District will be able to provide this free event.

When:

Saturday, September 28th

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Where:

Texas A&M’s Leach Teaching Gardens

556 John Kimbrough Blvd, College Station, TX 77843

FREE Parking at Reed Arena 100 lots.