City of Bryan hands out 500 free drive-thru meals from local restaurants

On Friday, the City of Bryan, in partnership with local non-profits and local restaurants, handed out free meals to the first 500 people who showed up for the drive-through event.

The event was a way to support local businesses and help feed the community a great meal during a tough time.

The event was drive-through only at the Brazos Center during lunchtime on April 3.

Partner restaurants and non-profits included the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station, 3rd on Main, the Village Café, C&J Barbeque, and Taco Crave.

