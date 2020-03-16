All you need to know about free CSISD and BISD lunches

Since COVID-19 canceled this week of school for local school districts, they decided to offer grab-and-go lunches for their students.

Monday was the first day Bryan ISD, and College Station ISD offered lunches, and they fed 1,175 mouths in just one day.

“We have kids that rely on the food we have during the school day,” said BISD’s School Nutrition Services Assistant Director Randi Boleman. “But if there’s no school, we still have hungry kids, which is where we come in.”

Boleman said as soon as they heard spring break was getting extended, they knew they had to act. They found the best way to hand out food while still practicing social distancing was the grab-and-go method.

“We found this was the best way to continue feeding kids and avoid any of the potential contamination,” said Boleman.

CSISD’s Chuck Glenewinkel said College Station is doing the same thing.

“The students do have to be present to receive the lunch, so a parent couldn’t come and say I’m here to pick up five lunches,” said Glenewinkel.

Glenewinkel said since it’s a federal program, they’re not able to deliver meals, yet. He explained that there are many moving parts, so he wouldn’t be surprised if they were able to figure something out in the future.

“We are exploring ways to potentially have additional sites or move meals around to deliver them, but right now, we are not in a position to be able to do that,” said Glenewinkel.

Boleman explained the same guidelines are in place in Bryan, but they have found a way around it.

“I know some teachers at different campuses have worked with kids and them personally going and picking up kids and bringing them to sites,” said Boleman.

Boleman said to call one of the Bryan campuses offering lunches if you might need help getting your student to a school.

“I love the fact that we can do this, but I hate the fact that we have to do it for these reasons, you know, because school is out because of coronavirus,” said Boleman.

Lunches are available Monday-Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at all locations.

In Bryan, these lunches will be available at Bryan High School, Long Intermediate, Rayburn Intermediate and Kemp-Carver Elementary School.

In College Station, they will be provided at South Knoll Elementary, College Hills Elementary, Southwood Valley Elementary, River Bend Elementary and Oakwood Intermediate.