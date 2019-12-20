Free Music Friday: Brazos Valley All-Star Band

For day five of our 12 Bands of Christmas segment, and a Free Music Friday, we invited on a local staple in the music scene: the Brazos Valley All-Star Band.

The band consists of Patti Brister on vocals, Greg Phelps on guitar, Brian Lippman on bass, and Michael Holleman on drums and vocals.

The band is well known in the Bryan-College Station area for delivering electric performances at classic venues.

You can see the band Friday, December 20, at 8 pm at Mo's Irish Pub.

Check them out on Facebook for a complete list of events.