Free screenings available for colorectal cancer awareness month

March is colorectal cancer awareness month and there are free screenings available right now if you need a routine check-up.

Among men and women, colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second most leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States.

Dr. Jason McKnight, MD with Texas A&M College of Medicine says it's largely preventable with an age-appropriate screening. Unfortunately, however, some people might not have access to those screenings.

For Brazos Valley residents who cannot afford the screening with or without insurance, there are free screenings available. They're available at the Texas A&M Family Residency year-round.

Dr. McKnight says individuals over 45 years old should get screened. To set up an appointment you can call (956) 436-0444.