Free, two-day festival takes over Calvert's historic Main Street

The Hunters Moon - Main Street Moon-Fest is kicking off in Calvert's historic district this weekend.

The free, two-day event is Friday & Saturday, October 18 & 19 along all eight blocks of Main Street.

There are also a few ticketed events taking place throughout the weekend, including the Royal Feast of the Hunters Moon, "Hooves & Heels" Historic 5k Color Run, and "Antlers, Top Hats, & Tiaras" Wine, Ale, & Spirit Stroll.

For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets for the events, visit calverttx.us.