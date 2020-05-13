Freestone County deputy uses real handcuffs to arrest fake Texas Ranger

A Freestone County deputy used real handcuffs and a real patrol unit to arrest a man who flashed a bogus badge as he claimed falsely to be a Texas Ranger.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, told a Freestone County deputy Tuesday night that he was a Texas Ranger, Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“Further conversation lead to the obvious conclusion that this subject was not a Texas Ranger, nor any other licensed peace officer anywhere in our state or any other state,” Shipley said in the post.

“We used our authentic badge, real handcuffs, and real police vehicle, and took him to a real jail.”

A reserve deputy who was en route to help the deputy who made the arrest was involved in a traffic accident, but no one was hurt.

