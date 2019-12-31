West Texas A&M University football player shot to death

The West Texas A&M University Athletic Department has issued a statement regarding the passing of football player Aydin Hoffman, 19, who was shot to death early Monday morning while home in San Antonio on Christmas break.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Aydin Hoffman during this tragic time,” head coach Hunter Hughes said.

“Aydin was a leader on and off the field and was loved by his teammates.”

Hoffman was a native of San Antonio who graduated from Madison High School where he was an all-district wide receiver and tight end while leading the Mavericks to a district championship.

