Friday: Union Pacific's Big Boy 4014 to lead 4141 Bush train into Brazos Valley

Union Pacific’s iconic steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 will lead the UP 4141 George Bush Locomotive in its first visit to College Station since President George H.W Bush’s historic funeral train.

The commemorative train will depart from Houston, Friday, Nov. 8, and make brief stops in Spring and Navasota. Please see the detailed schedule below:

Friday November, 8, 2019

10:00 a.m. Houston Amtrak departure from 902 Washington Ave.

11:15 a.m. Estimated 15-minute whistle stop at the railroad crossing on Elm St. in Spring, TX

1:15 p.m. An estimated 30-minute stop at E. McAlpine St. and S. Railroad St. in Navasota.

4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Train available for public viewing begins at F&B and Finfeather Road in College Station. There will be no public access to the train upon its arrival to College Station. The public viewing spot will begin at 4:30 p.m. Expect road closures in the area.

Saturday, November 9

8:00 a.m. - No. 4014 is scheduled to depart College Station

9:15 - 9:30 a.m. - Stop in Hearne at 2003 Market Street

11:30 a.m. - Noon No. 4014 will stop in Jewett at the Division Street Crossing.

A spokeswoman says the 4141 Bush Locomotive will continue with No. 4014 on Saturday to Palestine, Texas. It's expected to arrive in Palestine at 2 p.m. at West Spring Street and Tennessee Avenue.

Safety

Union Pacific urges the public to use caution while watching the historic train. Trains cannot stop quickly, and it is imperative pedestrians stand at least 25 feet or more from the tracks to avoid getting hit by the train.

Click here to view the full 2019 Union Pacific Steam Schedule. No. 4014 is touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad's 150th anniversary.

Click here to view more information, background and statistics for Big Boy 4014.