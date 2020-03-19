Friday brings rain, storms, cooler air to the Brazos Valley

There will be a need to monitor PinPoint Radar overnight and through much of the day Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Brazos Valley outlined in a MARGINAL (Dark Green - 1/5) Risk for severe weather through 7am Friday, with the north central and northeastern parts of the area under a SLIGHT (Yellow - 2/5) Risk.

After 7am, a few strong storms will remain possible, but the beginning of a cold front sliding across the area should help negate most of the severe weather potential.

Here is the general idea for Friday:

3am - Sunrise:

• Rain and storm chance increases west to east

• Few storms could be strong or briefly severe

• Heavy rain, gusty wind, hail smaller than quarter size possible in stronger activity

• Localized, brief street & low-lying flooding may occur if stronger storms move through the area

Sunrise - 10am

• Leading-edge of cooler and drier air slides into the Brazos Valley.

• Strong, noisy thunderstorms possible along and ahead of that wind shift

• Temperatures take a quick drop to the low and mid-60s once the front and associated rain chance pass by

Noon - Evening

• Scattered rain and a few thunderstorms continue to drift through the Brazos Valley

• While the rain chance continues all day, there will be breaks in the rain from timet-to-time

• Main push of cool air slides in by mid-to-late afternoon. Sunset temperatures expected between the 50s and low 60s

All said and done, 0.50" to 1.50" of rain is possible for the Brazos Valley by sunset Friday.

More details and a glance at what radar may look like through the day is included in the video above.