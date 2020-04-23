Friday thermometers challenge the history book

Drier air and lower humidity returned to the Brazos Valley Thursday in the wake of a cold font.

Not a lot of actual cold with that front...just drier air.

The thing about drier air: it can heat and cool down quickly. A theory we will test out Friday afternoon, with the added help of sunshine and a breezy south-southwest wind.

Thermometers are expected to reach or climb just inside the low 90s by 3 to 5pm. Forecast high in Bryan / College Station: 92°

Record high for April 24th: 93°, set just nine years ago in 2011.

It will be close, but the official reading at Easterwood Airport should just missed the record books.

A cold front arrives Friday evening, dragging in another round of drier -- and this time -- mild air for the weekend. Morning temperatures in the 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s / low 80s are in the works for Saturday and Sunday.

A few, quick spots of rain to a stray rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out between 6pm and 11pm Friday as a north wind returns for the weekend.

More details and a complete look at your weekend forecast is included in the video above.