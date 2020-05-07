Friday's cold front: little rain, lot of wind

For the month of May, the cold front that reaches the Brazos Valley Friday will be a notable one.

Temperatures are headed for the low-to-mid 80s by midday to early afternoon. Cloudy skies and a light south wind are the general theme as we wait for this front to sweep from north to south.

Enter said cold front.

Along and ahead of the front: a thin, few mile-wide line of showers will be possible. Sure, the rain chance is a 40% shake. At best, 0.10" may be left behind in area rain gauges after that line passes by. Should a rumble of thunder manage to form along or east of I-45, small hail and 30-40mph wind cannot be ruled out (overall odds are very, very low).

In the wake of this front, hold on! A north wind is expected to be sustained between 15 and 20mph, while gusts huff and puff 25 to 35mph at times. Breezy, gusty wind is expected to continue through the evening and into early Saturday morning, but the gusts should relax shortly after sunset Friday.

Humidity falls and unseasonable air arrives through the afternoon, early evening, and overnight. Morning lows in the 50s, highs in the 70s, and an overall comfortable feel are waiting for you Mother's Day Weekend.