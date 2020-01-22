Friends of Chamber Music presents Italian Saxophone Quartet

"The Italian Saxophone Quartet will perform in Friends of Chamber Music Concert Series on Thursday, January 23 at A&M United Methodist Church in College Station.

The concert program will feature music by Bach, Rossini, Gershwin, Barber, Piazzola, and more.

The concert is free and open to the public. It will feature four different types of saxophones - soprano, alto, tenor, and baritone.

Dr David Wilborn, a professor with the Department of Performance Studies at Texas A&M University, will make introduction before the concert.

If you'd like more information call (979) 217-1427 or visit www.communitychamberconcerts.org.