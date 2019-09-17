Friends-themed trivia night raises money for local children

The BCS Association of Realtors is hosting a trivia night to raise money to purchase shoes for area children.

The Friends Trivia Night Fundraiser is Thursday, September 26 at the Quarry Bar and Grill at Phillips Event Center, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Questions will revolve around the popular sitcom, Friends.

Registration is $80 for a team of four and cash prizes will be rewarded to the top three teams.

The shoes purchased from money raised at the event will go to kids from Bryan ISD, College Station ISD and Still Creek Ranch.

For more information about the trivia night, visit bcsrealtor.com.