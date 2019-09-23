Teen killed in crash on Highway 6 near Navasota

Texas DPS says Cole Gordon,17, died in a crash on Highway 6 near Navasota early Saturday morning.

Troopers said Gordon was traveling southbound on Highway 6 about four miles south of Navasota when he fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

Gordon died after being rushed to a hospital.

Investigators said he wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Gordon was a senior at Friendswood High School, which is southeast of Houston. The school district posted the following statement on social media Monday:

It is with great sadness that we share the loss of FHS senior Cole Gordon in a car accident last night. This is a stunning loss for our Mustang family and the community as a whole.

Friendswood High School has staff trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. We have counselors available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss. The Friendswood ISD Social and Emotional learning page has resources for handling grief https://myfisd.com/sel/sel-resources/. Your child’s school counselor can also provide additional resources for outside counseling.

Our other campuses are also aware and will be ready to support those in need. Join us in praying for this family.