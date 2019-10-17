Fright Nights Haunted House in Bryan Preview

Fright Nights Haunted House 2019 is back for its 9th season but in a new location.

Previously located in the Queen theater, the Fright Nights Haunted House is now located at the StageCenter Community Theater at 218 North Bryan Avenue in Bryan.

According to the Board President of the StageCenter Community Theater, Cindy Roberts, “[The Fright Nights Haunted House] is a non-touch; walk through at your own pace haunted house.”

“My monsters will not touch you, said Roberts. “We ask for you not to touch them. This is all for fun. Nobody wants anyone to get hurt.”

Every haunted house is different. Roberts and her volunteers work hard each year to create a new haunted house for guests to experience.

“[People can expect] a little bit of everything,” said Roberts. “We play on your fears, your emotions. There are certain rooms that really freak people out and certain rooms that you remember from childhood haunted movies as you grow up the older you get. We try to play more on the older type of haunted movies. We are not on the new genre, so it’s a nostalgic haunted house we think also.”

The Fright Nights Haunted House will be open October 18, 19, 25, 26, and 31. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Tickets to the haunted house start being sold at 7:00 p.m., and the first group of guests is allowed in at 7:30 p.m. The final ticket to the haunted house will be sold at 11:30 p.m. Children under the age of 13 will not be admitted without an adult.

The Fright Nights Haunted House is volunteer-based, and all ticket sales go back to StageCenter Community Theater.

Due to the design of the house, Roberts says only groups of four people will be allowed into the house at one time.

