From comfortable to muggy: building a rain chance this week

Were you able to enjoy the recent, rare treat for May?

Low humidity.

Cool mornings.

Sunshine.

A fresh, north wind.

If not, the Brazos Valley will get one more day of this not-so-typical feel before less comfortable changes take over.

After one last morning in the 50s, a south wind takes back over Monday. The comfort level remains about the same to start the week, but Gulf moisture is starting to return on the occasional 15 to 20mph gust.

Thicker humidity hangs over the Brazos Valley this week, especially by Friday and into the weekend. A few areas of rain and thunderstorms will become possible as early as Tuesday morning. Some days are better than others, but do not rule out at least isolated rain somewhere in the Brazos Valley each day.

Eyes are on the weekend. An area of low pressure may try to develop, then drift slowly up the Upper Texas Coast. That small feature could lead to scattered rain, thunderstorms, and tropical-like downpours Saturday, potentially lingering into Sunday. As of Sunday night, 1" to 3" of rain is not ruled out over the next seven days.

Details on the week ahead are in the video above.