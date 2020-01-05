From patchy fog to storms: Here's what to monitor this week in the Brazos Valley

Weekend was beautiful, right?

Sure was great, but afternoon highs topped off 10° to 15° above average for early January.

That will change as a weak cold front silently slides into the Brazos Valley Monday afternoon and evening. Patchy fog could start the day, but sunshine mixed with scattered clouds takes over by mid-morning. Highs run a touch warm ahead of the front; upper 60s and low 70s on thermometers to start the week.

With the return of a north wind, morning lows are expected in the 30s by Tuesday morning with seasonable afternoon highs back in the low 60s under blue skies.

It is a quick shift to a southerly wind by Wednesday as we gear up for the next -- and bigger -- weather maker.

Gusty wind to the tune of 15-20mph is expected to blow through the Brazos Valley Thursday. A few showers may fall by the end of the day.

Friday is the day to monitor. Strong southwest winds continue to blow across the area as we await the next cold front to arrive. The biggest question is: what time of day does it shove through?

If the front arrives by mid-to-late afternoon, strong to even a few severe thunderstorms are not ruled out. While it is not a sure bet, the Storm Prediction Center has the area, along with most of Texas from I-35 to the east, outlined for the possibility of strong-to-severe storms. If they can materialize, damaging wind gusts would be the main concern.

If the timing of that front becomes more of a morning arrival or late evening/overnight ETA, the overall risk for severe weather would likely be lower. Again, something to monitor as the week carries on.

What happens on the other side of this front? It gets cold. Temperatures are only expected to max out in the mid 50s Saturday afternoon, feeling colder thanks to a brisk north-northwest wind.

More detail and a complete look at the week is included in the video above.