From the A/C back to heaters: Frost possible Monday morning

After record warmth closed out the month of November, a chill returned to the Brazos Valley to kick off December.

Heaters will switch back on across the Brazos Valley Sunday night. Widespread 30s are expected by sunrise Monday.

As we get back into the swing of things after the long holiday weekend, there is a chance you will be slowed down right out of the front door. While a freeze is not expected, a light frost may coat windshields between 6 am and 8 am.

High pressure spends Monday moving south from Western Oklahoma into Central Texas. That means an abundance of blue sky here in the Brazos Valley but also slightly cooler temperatures, as it drags in a bit more cold air from the north.

Another light frost is possible Tuesday morning -- although this time more sporadic and patchy. Mild, above-average highs are expected Tuesday through Thursday ahead of a zippy, weak Pacific cold front Thursday night.

Complete details on what to expect this week are in the video above.

