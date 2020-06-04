From the Ground Up: Beef Supply is Safe Despite Coronavirus

Anti-Animal Agriculture activists are using the coronavirus outbreak to try to scare people into stopping the consumption of beef and other meats. The fact is that our beef supply is safe just as it was before the arrival of this virus. Davey Griffin is a Texas A&M AgriLife Professor and Meat Specialist.

“People are really concerned about the fact that the meat plants are in the news and all of the things going on with the plants there in terms of the number of cases and those types of things, and obviously a good part of that is not meat-related and it’s more people related in that we use a lot of people in those plants.”

Griffin says that fortunately processing plants already had sanitation protocols in place.

“The meat as it relates to going through the plant and the meat that we see is one hundred percent as safe as it was before Covid-19 actually became in existence here in the United States. The plants themselves go through a daily standard, sanitation standard operating procedure to clean the plant. And even the larger plants that run two shifts a day have two shifts of production, one full shift during the night of sanitation.”

Griffin emphasizes that the sanitation procedures that were in place prior to the coronavirus do exactly what we want them to do for this as well.

“There are also sanitation standard operating procedures that go on during the day so that those products that they’re producing, the workers already engrained to sanitize between each piece, each carcass, each animal as they work through that, so essentially the product is as safe as it ever was.”

Which is another reason the U.S. continues to have the safest, most abundant food supply in the world.