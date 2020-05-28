From the Ground Up: Rural Kids Are Great Hires

Many businesses go through a lot of processes trying to look for good employees and one rancher we talked with had some advice for Human Resource Departments; hire someone who grew up on a farm or ranch. Jerry Armstrong is a beef producer in Lee and Burleson Counties.

“I don’t think there’s as many of the next generation wanting to stay. It’s a tough business. I see a lot of our next generation that want to be involved in the farm and ranch but it’s really difficult economically for them to do that and they can get better, they can go out and get a really good paying job.”

Armstrong says that businesses making new hires should look at kids that grew up in a family of ag producers.

“I can tell you that they’re extremely hirable. I mean they grew up out here doing things. They know how to use common sense. They know how to do things and it makes them an easy hire for somebody.”

Armstrong points out it’s an issue his own family has had to deal with.

“You know even though we want them to all be here, the opportunities available for them outside are tremendous and I think a lot of that is the environment they grew up in and having to learn to do things for yourself and the abilities that they grew up learning.”

Armstrong explained that it’s not money that attracts people to agriculture

“I see a lot of potential people that want to be in this. We just haven’t got the economics there yet to compete with some other businesses. This is not a job. It’s a way of life and I think that it’s a tremendous way of life. I mean I don’t know any other way of life.”