Front arrives Friday morning, but don't call it a "cold" front

Breezy gusts to 25mph, generally cloudy, a bit humid, and near 80°. Sure did feel like a spring day out there Thursday.

A cold front is scheduled to cross the Brazos Valley Friday morning, but there is not a whole lot of cold expected to swing in behind it.

This front is Pacific in nature, meaning the air behind it is more mild than cold. Friday's highs are slated to fall 5° to 8° from where thermometers topped off Thursday afternoon.

Comfortable -- but not quite December.

The average high at this point in December is 64°. Friday is expected to ring in 6° above the average. With the exception of Saturday, the forecast for the next several days calls for above-average temperatures -- both in the mornings and the afternoons.

Looking for a chill? Good things (should) come to those who wait. A stronger cold front, packing Canadian air is forecast to arrive late Monday / early Tuesday of the upcoming week. Highs are only slated to reach the 50s for a few afternoons -- bringing a stretch of below-average temperatures back to the Brazos Valley.