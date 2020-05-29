Frontier outage impacts ability to contact Brazos County emergency services

The following is from a Brazos County 9-1-1 District press release.

On Friday night around 8:30 p.m., the Brazos County 9-1-1 District identified some issues with Frontier Communications that were impacting the ability for certain citizens to contact emergency services. The issue appeared to impact Frontier landline services and disrupted the ability to call both 9-1-1 and the non-emergency numbers in both Bryan and College Station. Frontier resolved the issue at approximately 9:30 pm which appears to have impacted multiple locations in Texas. 9-1-1 and non-emergency phone service in Brazos County is currently back up and operating normally.

Brazos County 9-1-1 would like to remind all citizens in Brazos County and the surrounding areas that 9-1-1 is available via text message as an alternative to a voice call. Additionally, the non-emergency dispatch numbers for Bryan, Brazos County, and College Station dispatch centers can also be reached via text message. Texting service was not impacted by tonight’s outage. The primary non-emergency numbers for Brazos County are:

Brazos County/Bryan Dispatch: (979) 361-3888

College Station Dispatch: (979) 764-3600

Again, these numbers are available for both voice calls AND text messages.

The 9-1-1 District has been in contact with Frontier and expects to receive a detailed report outlining tonight’s outage.

Questions regarding this outage and 9-1-1 service in Brazos County can be directed to Patrick Corley, Executive Director of Brazos County 9-1-1, at pcorley@bc911.org.