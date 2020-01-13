Frost Bank breaks ground on new financial center in College Station

A long-time Texas bank is expanding their business to Bryan/College Station.

Frost Bank broke ground on a new Financial Center on Highway 6 near Chick-Fil-A in south College Station.

Hundreds of people attended the ceremony Monday afternoon that was sponsored by the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce.

Officials with the bank said B/CS is booming economically and they wanted to bring their business here.

“We’re opening up our first full-service financial center here in College Station. It should be open in October and then later this year we’ll also be opening up a financial center in Bryan," said Robert Davis, Frost Bank Bryan/College Station Market President.

“We’re really excited to be here in Bryan/College Station because it’s a growing community and we really are happy to add Bryan/College Station to those markets," said Phil Green, Frost Bank Chairman and CEO.

We're told the Bryan location will be built along the Briarcrest Drive corridor at a site still to be announced.