Full list of events coming up for the presidential library and museum

The George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum has a busy couple of weeks ahead of them with some special guests for their events.

First on the busy list is the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation Awards ceremony on February 13. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale will make an appearance to award the Legion of Honor Gold Medallion. Reservations can be made by calling (979) 691-4014.

Next on February 21 is the President's Day event, "From George Washington to Donald Trump: A Headlong History of the Presidency". Here you can hear discussions about those who have occupied the office of the president. The event is free but is limited. To RSVP you can visit their website.

And finally, their last event taking place on February 27 is Dogs on Duty: Service Dogs and the Americans with Disabilities Act. This unique education program teaches the public about service dogs. To attend you can call (979) 691-4006.